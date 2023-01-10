 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Festus 49, Seckman 38

  • 0
1234Final
Seckman96131038
Festus11821949
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Seckman5-60-2417/38415/38
Festus8-62-1652/59601/55

SeckmanPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jamison Spreck (#14, 5-9, F, Sr.)21903-41
Emma Robinson (#3, 5-7, G, Sr.)63001
Madi McElrath (#25, 6-0, F, Jr.)42002
Ellie Fiala (#2, 5-3, G, Jr.)30102
Brooke Meeks (#12, 5-7, G, Jr.)21004
Olivia Moeckel (#21, 5-8, F, Sr.)21002
Seckman
Individual stats Have not been reported.
