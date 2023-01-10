Box: Festus 49, Seckman 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Seckman
|9
|6
|13
|10
|38
|Festus
|11
|8
|21
|9
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Seckman
|5-6
|0-2
|417/38
|415/38
|Festus
|8-6
|2-1
|652/59
|601/55
People are also reading…
|Seckman
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jamison Spreck (#14, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|21
|9
|0
|3-4
|1
|Emma Robinson (#3, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Madi McElrath (#25, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Ellie Fiala (#2, 5-3, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Brooke Meeks (#12, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Olivia Moeckel (#21, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Seckman
|Individual stats Have not been reported.