Box: Festus 50, Northwest Cedar Hill 32
1234Final
Northwest Cedar Hill000032
Festus000050
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill2-40-0206/34282/47
Festus5-10-0320/53239/40
Northwest Cedar HillPtsFG3FGFTFL
Haley Yount (#12, 6-2, F, So.)14504-82
Grace Eimer (#24, 5-7, G, Sr.)5103-62
Lexi Sanchez (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)42001
Kyley Stout (#10, 5-5, G, Jr.)21000
Lily Consolino (#23, 5-8, F, Jr.)2100-11
Raenna Pursley (#15, 6-0, F, Jr.)2002-20
Brooke Campbell (#21, 5-7, F, Sr.)21001
Kenady Cardwell (#20, 5-2, G, So.)1001-21
Northwest Cedar Hill
Individual stats Have not been reported.
