Box: Festus 50, Northwest Cedar Hill 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Festus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|2-4
|0-0
|206/34
|282/47
|Festus
|5-1
|0-0
|320/53
|239/40
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Haley Yount (#12, 6-2, F, So.)
|14
|5
|0
|4-8
|2
|Grace Eimer (#24, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-6
|2
|Lexi Sanchez (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Kyley Stout (#10, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lily Consolino (#23, 5-8, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|1
|Raenna Pursley (#15, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Brooke Campbell (#21, 5-7, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Kenady Cardwell (#20, 5-2, G, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
