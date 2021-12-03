 Skip to main content
Box: Festus 50, Seckman 37
1234Final
Seckman000037
Festus000050
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Seckman1-10-098/4987/44
Festus3-00-0176/88102/51
SeckmanPtsFG3FGFTFL
Madi McElrath (#25, F, So.)105000
Abby Coe (#11, G, Sr.)7210-23
Emma Robinson (#1, G, Jr.)7112-41
Jamison Spreck (#14, F, Jr.)6300-22
Avery Kube (#22, G, Jr.)21002
Olivia Moeckel (#20, F, Jr.)21001
Ally Jones (#21, F, Sr.)21001
Brooke Meeks (#12, G, So.)1001-23
Seckman
Individual stats Have not been reported.
