Box: Festus 50, Seckman 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Seckman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|37
|Festus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Seckman
|1-1
|0-0
|98/49
|87/44
|Festus
|3-0
|0-0
|176/88
|102/51
|Seckman
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Madi McElrath (#25, F, So.)
|10
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Coe (#11, G, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0-2
|3
|Emma Robinson (#1, G, Jr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-4
|1
|Jamison Spreck (#14, F, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-2
|2
|Avery Kube (#22, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Olivia Moeckel (#20, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Ally Jones (#21, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Brooke Meeks (#12, G, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|3
|Seckman
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
