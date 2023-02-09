|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Windsor (Imperial)
|7
|12
|10
|14
|43
|Festus
|12
|14
|12
|12
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Windsor (Imperial)
|9-13
|2-5
|876/40
|981/45
|Festus
|12-10
|4-4
|1061/48
|971/44
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Festus
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Josie Allen (#22, 5-6, Sr.)
|23
|10-14
|0-5
|3-11
|0
|Mya Courtois (#21, 5-6, Sr.)
|9
|0
|1-3
|6-10
|3
|Ciara McDonald (#15, 5-8, Jr.)
|8
|2-9
|0
|4-7
|3
|Jersey Latham (#23, 5-9, So.)
|8
|4-7
|0
|0
|2
|Rylie Moore (#32, 5-8, So.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Delaney Schmitt (#12, 5-7, So.)
|1
|0
|0-2
|1-2
|2