Box: Festus 51, Fredericktown 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fredericktown
|6
|12
|14
|16
|48
|Festus
|5
|20
|9
|17
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fredericktown
|2-2
|0-0
|171/43
|177/44
|Festus
|9-3
|1-1
|599/150
|503/126
|Fredericktown
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Festus
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Josie Allen (#22, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|27
|5-9
|4-11
|5-7
|3
|Emily Holt (#13, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|9
|4-9
|0
|1-7
|2
|Kinsey Benack (#33, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|6
|1-8
|0
|4-4
|2
|Lily Knickman (#45, 5-10, P, Sr.)
|5
|2-2
|0
|1-2
|4
|Anna Arman (#2, 5-3, G, Jr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|2
|Mya Courtois (#33, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|1
|0-1
|0-2
|1-2
|5
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.