Box: Festus 51, Fredericktown 48
1234Final
Fredericktown612141648
Festus52091751
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fredericktown2-20-0171/43177/44
Festus9-31-1599/150503/126
Fredericktown
Individual stats Have not been reported.
FestusPtsFG3FGFTFL
Josie Allen (#22, 5-6, G, Jr.)275-94-115-73
Emily Holt (#13, 5-10, F, Sr.)94-901-72
Kinsey Benack (#33, 5-8, F, Sr.)61-804-42
Lily Knickman (#45, 5-10, P, Sr.)52-201-24
Anna Arman (#2, 5-3, G, Jr.)30-11-102
Mya Courtois (#33, 5-5, G, Jr.)10-10-21-25
