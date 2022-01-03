 Skip to main content
Box: Festus 52, De Soto 32
1234Final
Festus1410141452
De Soto698932
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Festus10-32-1651/50535/41
De Soto4-100-1444/34542/42
FestusPtsFG3FGFTFL
Josie Allen (#22, 5-6, G, Jr.)126-80-403
Kinsey Benack (#33, 5-8, F, Sr.)105-7001
Lily Knickman (#45, 5-10, P, Sr.)93-903-42
Emily Holt (#13, 5-10, F, Sr.)84-13001
Mya Courtois (#33, 5-5, G, Jr.)61-70-34-72
Samantha Helbrueck (#42, 5-8, F, Sr.)42-3001
Anna Arman (#2, 5-3, G, Jr.)21-20-100
Riley Vogel (#20, 5-3, G, So.)1001-20
De SotoPtsFG3FGFTFL
Trista Grobe (#4, Sr.)83-70-72-31
Monica Broombaugh (#15, Jr.)83-402-22
Jami Smith (#5, Jr.)52-701-31
Jessica O'Harver (#1)51-41-100
Kennedy Mertens (#41, Jr.)21-5002
Morgan Broombaugh (#2, Jr.)21-200-24
Kylie Tomlinson (#23)20-302-40
