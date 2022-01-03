Box: Festus 52, De Soto 32

|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Festus
|10-3
|2-1
|651/50
|535/41
|De Soto
|4-10
|0-1
|444/34
|542/42
|Festus
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Josie Allen (#22, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|12
|6-8
|0-4
|0
|3
|Kinsey Benack (#33, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|10
|5-7
|0
|0
|1
|Lily Knickman (#45, 5-10, P, Sr.)
|9
|3-9
|0
|3-4
|2
|Emily Holt (#13, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|8
|4-13
|0
|0
|1
|Mya Courtois (#33, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|6
|1-7
|0-3
|4-7
|2
|Samantha Helbrueck (#42, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|1
|Anna Arman (#2, 5-3, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|Riley Vogel (#20, 5-3, G, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|De Soto
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Trista Grobe (#4, Sr.)
|8
|3-7
|0-7
|2-3
|1
|Monica Broombaugh (#15, Jr.)
|8
|3-4
|0
|2-2
|2
|Jami Smith (#5, Jr.)
|5
|2-7
|0
|1-3
|1
|Jessica O'Harver (#1)
|5
|1-4
|1-1
|0
|0
|Kennedy Mertens (#41, Jr.)
|2
|1-5
|0
|0
|2
|Morgan Broombaugh (#2, Jr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0-2
|4
|Kylie Tomlinson (#23)
|2
|0-3
|0
|2-4
|0
