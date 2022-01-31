Box: Festus 55, Fox 27

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fox
|7
|7
|5
|8
|27
|Festus
|22
|16
|16
|1
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fox
|6-9
|1-1
|589/39
|760/51
|Festus
|14-6
|4-2
|1020/68
|833/56
People are also reading…
|Fox
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Festus
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Josie Allen (#22, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|18
|5-8
|1-5
|5-7
|0
|Kinsey Benack (#33, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|17
|5-11
|1-1
|4-6
|0
|Mya Courtois (#33, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|13
|2-7
|3-8
|0-3
|2
|Lily Knickman (#45, 5-10, P, Sr.)
|4
|2-5
|0
|0
|1
|Emily Holt (#13, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-11
|0
|0
|1
|Samantha Helbrueck (#42, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-2
|0