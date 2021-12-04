 Skip to main content
Box: Festus 55, Northwest Cedar Hill 42
1234Final
Northwest Cedar Hill131116242
Festus235111655
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill2-20-0149/37187/47
Festus4-00-0231/58144/36
Northwest Cedar HillPtsFG3FGFTFL
Hallie Becker (#13, 5-9, G, Sr.)135104
Haley Yount (#12, 6-2, F, So.)11403-31
Lily Consolino (#23, 5-8, F, Jr.)63000
Lexi Sanchez (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)6300-20
Grace Eimer (#24, 5-7, G, Sr.)42004
Raenna Pursley (#15, 6-0, F, Jr.)21000
Northwest Cedar Hill
Individual stats Have not been reported.
