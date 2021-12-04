Box: Festus 55, Northwest Cedar Hill 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|13
|11
|16
|2
|42
|Festus
|23
|5
|11
|16
|55
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|2-2
|0-0
|149/37
|187/47
|Festus
|4-0
|0-0
|231/58
|144/36
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Hallie Becker (#13, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|13
|5
|1
|0
|4
|Haley Yount (#12, 6-2, F, So.)
|11
|4
|0
|3-3
|1
|Lily Consolino (#23, 5-8, F, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lexi Sanchez (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-2
|0
|Grace Eimer (#24, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Raenna Pursley (#15, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
