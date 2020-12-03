 Skip to main content
Box: Festus 62, Bayless 32
Box: Festus 62, Bayless 32

1234Final
Bayless65111032
Festus112022962
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Bayless0-20-067/34109/54
Festus1-00-062/3132/16
Bayless
Individual stats Have not been reported.
FestusPtsFG3FGFTFL
Josie Allen (#22, 5-5, G, So.)19607-101
Mya Courtois (#21, 5-5, G, So.)14504-52
Emily Holt (#13, 5-9, F, Jr.)9303-44
Samantha Helbrueck (#42, 5-7, F, Jr.)6202-20
Taylor Thompson (#11, 5-5, G, So.)6300-13
Tristan Foulk (#15, 5-3, G, Sr.)4011-30
Anna Arman (#2, 5-3, G, So.)21001
Lily Knickman (#45, 5-10, P, Jr.)1001-25
Xinayah Davis-Mayes (#34, 5-5, F, So.)1001-20
