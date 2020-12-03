Box: Festus 62, Bayless 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Bayless
|6
|5
|11
|10
|32
|Festus
|11
|20
|22
|9
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Bayless
|0-2
|0-0
|67/34
|109/54
|Festus
|1-0
|0-0
|62/31
|32/16
|Bayless
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Festus
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Josie Allen (#22, 5-5, G, So.)
|19
|6
|0
|7-10
|1
|Mya Courtois (#21, 5-5, G, So.)
|14
|5
|0
|4-5
|2
|Emily Holt (#13, 5-9, F, Jr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-4
|4
|Samantha Helbrueck (#42, 5-7, F, Jr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|0
|Taylor Thompson (#11, 5-5, G, So.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-1
|3
|Tristan Foulk (#15, 5-3, G, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-3
|0
|Anna Arman (#2, 5-3, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Lily Knickman (#45, 5-10, P, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|5
|Xinayah Davis-Mayes (#34, 5-5, F, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
