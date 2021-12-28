Box: Festus 66, Arcadia Valley 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Festus
|21
|15
|14
|16
|66
|Arcadia Valley
|8
|8
|10
|11
|37
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Festus
|8-3
|1-1
|548/50
|455/41
|Arcadia Valley
|0-2
|0-0
|57/5
|137/12
|Festus
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Josie Allen (#22, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|25
|7-16
|3-8
|2-4
|1
|Emily Holt (#13, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|14
|7-14
|0
|0-2
|2
|Mya Courtois (#33, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|9
|3-3
|1-3
|0
|3
|Lily Knickman (#45, 5-10, P, Sr.)
|8
|3-10
|0
|2-2
|4
|Anna Arman (#2, 5-3, G, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2-4
|0
|0
|Kinsey Benack (#33, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-7
|0
|0
|1
|Festus
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
