Box: Festus 66, Arcadia Valley 37
1234Final
Festus2115141666
Arcadia Valley88101137
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Festus8-31-1548/50455/41
Arcadia Valley0-20-057/5137/12
FestusPtsFG3FGFTFL
Josie Allen (#22, 5-6, G, Jr.)257-163-82-41
Emily Holt (#13, 5-10, F, Sr.)147-1400-22
Mya Courtois (#33, 5-5, G, Jr.)93-31-303
Lily Knickman (#45, 5-10, P, Sr.)83-1002-24
Anna Arman (#2, 5-3, G, Jr.)602-400
Kinsey Benack (#33, 5-8, F, Sr.)42-7001
Festus
Individual stats Have not been reported.
