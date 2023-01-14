Box: Fort Meyers Evangelical 75, St. Joseph's 64

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Joseph's
|16
|18
|15
|15
|64
|Fort Meyers Evangelical
|12
|31
|16
|16
|75
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Joseph's
|6-6
|1-2
|626/52
|579/48
|Fort Meyers Evangelical
|1-0
|0-0
|75/6
|64/5
|St. Joseph's
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kayla Jansen (#35, 6-1, P, Jr.)
|27
|10-15
|0
|7-8
|4
|Kylee Reiter (#42, 5-9, G, Fr.)
|11
|3-5
|0-2
|5-6
|2
|Piper Mooney (#13, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|8
|2-5
|1-6
|1-2
|2
|Emerson Shea (#3, 5-6, G, So.)
|5
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|2
|Zoe Stewart (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|5
|0-6
|1-5
|2-5
|2
|Abby Sievers (#22, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|3
|1-2
|0-1
|1-2
|3
|Caroline Schierding (#25, 5-11, P, Fr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|Ashley Eveler (#4, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|St. Joseph's
|Individual stats Have not been reported.