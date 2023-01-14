 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Fort Meyers Evangelical 75, St. Joseph's 64

1234Final
St. Joseph's1618151564
Fort Meyers Evangelical1231161675
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Joseph's6-61-2626/52579/48
Fort Meyers Evangelical1-00-075/664/5

St. Joseph'sPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kayla Jansen (#35, 6-1, P, Jr.)2710-1507-84
Kylee Reiter (#42, 5-9, G, Fr.)113-50-25-62
Piper Mooney (#13, 5-8, G, Fr.)82-51-61-22
Emerson Shea (#3, 5-6, G, So.)51-11-102
Zoe Stewart (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)50-61-52-52
Abby Sievers (#22, 5-10, G, Jr.)31-20-11-23
Caroline Schierding (#25, 5-11, P, Fr.)21-20-102
Ashley Eveler (#4, 5-8, G, Fr.)21-20-102
St. Joseph's
Individual stats Have not been reported.
