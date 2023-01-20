 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt East 34, Fort Zumwalt North 28

1234Final
Fort Zumwalt East7491434
Fort Zumwalt North4413728
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt East13-44-0819/48664/39
Fort Zumwalt North7-93-3632/37682/40

Fort Zumwalt EastPtsFG3FGFTFL
Bella Westbrook (#5, 5-6, Fr.)15232-22
Katie Porter (#15, 5-11, So.)63000
Landon Vick (#21, 5-10, Jr.)5201-23
Ashley Rusthoven (#50, 6-0, Jr.)42004
Lexi Hagl (#3, 5-6, Sr.)2002-40
Hailey Morgan (#22, 5-4, Jr.)2100-13
Fort Zumwalt East
Individual stats Have not been reported.
