Box: Fort Zumwalt East 34, Fort Zumwalt North 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt East
|7
|4
|9
|14
|34
|Fort Zumwalt North
|4
|4
|13
|7
|28
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt East
|13-4
|4-0
|819/48
|664/39
|Fort Zumwalt North
|7-9
|3-3
|632/37
|682/40
People are also reading…
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Bella Westbrook (#5, 5-6, Fr.)
|15
|2
|3
|2-2
|2
|Katie Porter (#15, 5-11, So.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Landon Vick (#21, 5-10, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|3
|Ashley Rusthoven (#50, 6-0, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Lexi Hagl (#3, 5-6, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-4
|0
|Hailey Morgan (#22, 5-4, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|3
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Individual stats Have not been reported.