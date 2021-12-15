Box: Fort Zumwalt East 36, STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley
|8
|7
|11
|6
|32
|Fort Zumwalt East
|8
|11
|11
|6
|36
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley
|5-3
|1-0
|353/44
|300/38
|Fort Zumwalt East
|6-1
|0-0
|354/44
|258/32
|STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Lexi Hagl (#3, Jr.)
|13
|2-5
|3-8
|0
|0
|Landon Vick (#40, So.)
|11
|4-9
|0
|3-5
|4
|Carlie Albers (#24, Jr.)
|6
|3-8
|0
|0
|3
|Hailey Morgan (#22, So.)
|4
|2-9
|0-5
|0-3
|2
|Ashley Rusthoven (#50, So.)
|2
|0-5
|0
|2-2
|1
