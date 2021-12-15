 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt East 36, STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley 32
1234Final
STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley8711632
Fort Zumwalt East81111636
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley5-31-0353/44300/38
Fort Zumwalt East6-10-0354/44258/32
STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Fort Zumwalt EastPtsFG3FGFTFL
Lexi Hagl (#3, Jr.)132-53-800
Landon Vick (#40, So.)114-903-54
Carlie Albers (#24, Jr.)63-8003
Hailey Morgan (#22, So.)42-90-50-32
Ashley Rusthoven (#50, So.)20-502-21
