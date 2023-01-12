 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt East 44, Washington 38

1234Final
Washington000038
Fort Zumwalt East000044
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Washington7-52-2470/39488/41
Fort Zumwalt East11-42-0747/62600/50

Washington
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Fort Zumwalt EastPtsFG3FGFTFL
Bella Westbrook (#5, 5-6, Fr.)110-33-92-25
Ashley Rusthoven (#50, 6-0, Jr.)94-601-42
Margaret Strebeck (#25, 5-8, Jr.)602-200
Hailey Morgan (#22, 5-4, Jr.)61-40-44-42
Lexi Hagl (#3, 5-6, Sr.)51-21-302
Katie Porter (#15, 5-11, So.)31-50-51-63
Landon Vick (#21, 5-10, Jr.)21-3001
Anna Paskiewicz (#20, 5-7, Jr.)20-10-12-61
