Box: Fort Zumwalt East 44, Washington 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Fort Zumwalt East
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Washington
|7-5
|2-2
|470/39
|488/41
|Fort Zumwalt East
|11-4
|2-0
|747/62
|600/50
|Washington
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Bella Westbrook (#5, 5-6, Fr.)
|11
|0-3
|3-9
|2-2
|5
|Ashley Rusthoven (#50, 6-0, Jr.)
|9
|4-6
|0
|1-4
|2
|Margaret Strebeck (#25, 5-8, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2-2
|0
|0
|Hailey Morgan (#22, 5-4, Jr.)
|6
|1-4
|0-4
|4-4
|2
|Lexi Hagl (#3, 5-6, Sr.)
|5
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|2
|Katie Porter (#15, 5-11, So.)
|3
|1-5
|0-5
|1-6
|3
|Landon Vick (#21, 5-10, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|1
|Anna Paskiewicz (#20, 5-7, Jr.)
|2
|0-1
|0-1
|2-6
|1