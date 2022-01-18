Box: Fort Zumwalt East 44, Washington 38

|1
|Final
|Washington
|12
|10
|8
|8
|38
|Fort Zumwalt East
|11
|10
|7
|16
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Washington
|7-7
|2-2
|556/40
|593/42
|Fort Zumwalt East
|8-5
|1-1
|606/43
|557/40
|Washington
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Hailey Morgan (#22, So.)
|11
|3-9
|0-3
|5-7
|0
|Lexi Hagl (#3, Jr.)
|9
|0
|3-8
|0
|2
|Landon Vick (#40, So.)
|8
|4-7
|0
|0
|2
|Ashley Rusthoven (#50, So.)
|5
|2-4
|0
|1-2
|1
|Yasmine Edmonson (#21, Sr.)
|5
|0-5
|0
|5-6
|0
|Carlie Albers (#24, Jr.)
|3
|1-1
|0
|1-4
|3
|Anna Paskiewicz (#20, So.)
|3
|1-3
|0-1
|1-1
|1
