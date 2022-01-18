 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Fort Zumwalt East 44, Washington 38
0 comments

Box: Fort Zumwalt East 44, Washington 38

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Washington12108838
Fort Zumwalt East111071644
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Washington7-72-2556/40593/42
Fort Zumwalt East8-51-1606/43557/40
Washington
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Fort Zumwalt EastPtsFG3FGFTFL
Hailey Morgan (#22, So.)113-90-35-70
Lexi Hagl (#3, Jr.)903-802
Landon Vick (#40, So.)84-7002
Ashley Rusthoven (#50, So.)52-401-21
Yasmine Edmonson (#21, Sr.)50-505-60
Carlie Albers (#24, Jr.)31-101-43
Anna Paskiewicz (#20, So.)31-30-11-11
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Meet the high school standouts on the mat, in the pool and on the court

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News