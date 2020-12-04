Box: Fort Zumwalt East 46, Elsberry 23

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Elsberry
|0
|8
|8
|7
|23
|Fort Zumwalt East
|10
|8
|20
|8
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Elsberry
|3-1
|0-0
|125/31
|117/29
|Fort Zumwalt East
|3-0
|0-0
|163/41
|83/21
|Elsberry
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Yasmine Edmonson (Jr.)
|16
|8-18
|0
|0-2
|4
|Cheyenne Green (Sr.)
|10
|5-8
|0
|0-2
|3
|Tyliah Williams (Sr.)
|9
|0-1
|1-8
|6-7
|0
|Jaelyn Head (Sr.)
|6
|0
|2-5
|0
|0
|Hayley Morgan (Fr.)
|5
|0-1
|1-2
|2-2
|2
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.