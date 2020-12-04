 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Fort Zumwalt East 46, Elsberry 23
0 comments

Box: Fort Zumwalt East 46, Elsberry 23

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234Final
Elsberry088723
Fort Zumwalt East10820846
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Elsberry3-10-0125/31117/29
Fort Zumwalt East3-00-0163/4183/21
Elsberry
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Fort Zumwalt EastPtsFG3FGFTFL
Yasmine Edmonson (Jr.)168-1800-24
Cheyenne Green (Sr.)105-800-23
Tyliah Williams (Sr.)90-11-86-70
Jaelyn Head (Sr.)602-500
Hayley Morgan (Fr.)50-11-22-22
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports