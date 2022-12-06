 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt East 51, Francis Howell 42

1234Final
Fort Zumwalt East817161051
Francis Howell101461242
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt East4-10-0235/47204/41
Francis Howell1-30-0172/34181/36

Fort Zumwalt East
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Francis HowellPtsFG3FGFTFL
Reagan Celeste (#22, So.)16240-21
Meghan Illingworth (#21, Sr.)7203-44
Riese Grier (#24, Fr.)7301-15
Rhianne Toebben (#15, So.)7007-83
Emma Hoffman (#1, So.)30102
Karley Bonham (#3, So.)21001
