Box: Fort Zumwalt East 51, Francis Howell 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt East
|8
|17
|16
|10
|51
|Francis Howell
|10
|14
|6
|12
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt East
|4-1
|0-0
|235/47
|204/41
|Francis Howell
|1-3
|0-0
|172/34
|181/36
People are also reading…
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Reagan Celeste (#22, So.)
|16
|2
|4
|0-2
|1
|Meghan Illingworth (#21, Sr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-4
|4
|Riese Grier (#24, Fr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-1
|5
|Rhianne Toebben (#15, So.)
|7
|0
|0
|7-8
|3
|Emma Hoffman (#1, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Karley Bonham (#3, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1