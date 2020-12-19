Box: Fort Zumwalt East 51, Gateway Legacy Christian Acade 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Gateway Legacy Christian Acade
|12
|10
|12
|14
|48
|Fort Zumwalt East
|8
|14
|18
|11
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Gateway Legacy Christian Acade
|3-3
|0-0
|230/38
|201/34
|Fort Zumwalt East
|5-2
|0-0
|378/63
|302/50
|Gateway Legacy Christian Acade
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Carolina Rojas (#3, G, Sr.)
|18
|2
|2
|8-8
|2
|Micaiah Johnson (#24, G, So.)
|8
|2
|0
|4-5
|3
|Shaili Betts (#5, G, So.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|3
|Jayla Kirksey (#4, F, So.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-5
|4
|Ariana Williams (#12, G, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-6
|2
|Jocelyn Young (#23, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Yasmine Edmonson (#21, Jr.)
|26
|9-19
|0
|8-9
|3
|Aaliayh Liddell (#25, Sr.)
|11
|4-7
|0-3
|3-5
|3
|Tyliah Williams (#35, Sr.)
|10
|4-8
|0-5
|2-2
|4
|Cheyenne Green (#33, Sr.)
|4
|2-6
|0
|0
|4
