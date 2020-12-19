 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Fort Zumwalt East 51, Gateway Legacy Christian Acade 48
0 comments

Box: Fort Zumwalt East 51, Gateway Legacy Christian Acade 48

  • 0
Subscribe for $29/year
1234Final
Gateway Legacy Christian Acade1210121448
Fort Zumwalt East814181151
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gateway Legacy Christian Acade3-30-0230/38201/34
Fort Zumwalt East5-20-0378/63302/50
Gateway Legacy Christian AcadePtsFG3FGFTFL
Carolina Rojas (#3, G, Sr.)18228-82
Micaiah Johnson (#24, G, So.)8204-53
Shaili Betts (#5, G, So.)7301-23
Jayla Kirksey (#4, F, So.)5103-54
Ariana Williams (#12, G, Jr.)5201-62
Jocelyn Young (#23, G, Jr.)51101
Fort Zumwalt EastPtsFG3FGFTFL
Yasmine Edmonson (#21, Jr.)269-1908-93
Aaliayh Liddell (#25, Sr.)114-70-33-53
Tyliah Williams (#35, Sr.)104-80-52-24
Cheyenne Green (#33, Sr.)42-6004
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports