Box: Fort Zumwalt East 51, Hannibal 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hannibal
|9
|13
|14
|5
|41
|Fort Zumwalt East
|17
|13
|14
|7
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hannibal
|0-1
|0-0
|41/41
|51/51
|Fort Zumwalt East
|2-0
|0-0
|101/101
|74/74
|Hannibal
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ashley Rusthoven (#50, 6-0, Jr.)
|13
|6-9
|0
|1-2
|2
|Bella Westbrook (#5, 5-6, Fr.)
|12
|2-2
|2-5
|2-4
|4
|Katie Porter (#15, 5-11, So.)
|9
|1-2
|1-4
|4-4
|0
|Hailey Morgan (#22, 5-4, Jr.)
|8
|1-4
|1-1
|3-5
|3
|Landon Vick (#21, 5-10, Jr.)
|6
|3-4
|0
|0
|4
|Lexi Hagl (#3, 5-6, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-7
|0
|0