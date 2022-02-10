 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt East 53, Fort Zumwalt North 34

  • 0
1234Final
Fort Zumwalt North71410334
Fort Zumwalt East119201353
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt North5-151-5568/28735/37
Fort Zumwalt East11-84-3902/45820/41

Fort Zumwalt North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Fort Zumwalt EastPtsFG3FGFTFL
Yasmine Edmonson (#21, Sr.)2610-2006-80
Lexi Hagl (#3, Jr.)101-12-102-21
Anna Paskiewicz (#20, So.)91-21-24-51
Landon Vick (#40, So.)42-200-53
Hailey Morgan (#22, So.)200-12-22
Ashley Rusthoven (#50, So.)21-200-42
