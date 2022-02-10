Box: Fort Zumwalt East 53, Fort Zumwalt North 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt North
|7
|14
|10
|3
|34
|Fort Zumwalt East
|11
|9
|20
|13
|53
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt North
|5-15
|1-5
|568/28
|735/37
|Fort Zumwalt East
|11-8
|4-3
|902/45
|820/41
|Fort Zumwalt North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Yasmine Edmonson (#21, Sr.)
|26
|10-20
|0
|6-8
|0
|Lexi Hagl (#3, Jr.)
|10
|1-1
|2-10
|2-2
|1
|Anna Paskiewicz (#20, So.)
|9
|1-2
|1-2
|4-5
|1
|Landon Vick (#40, So.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0-5
|3
|Hailey Morgan (#22, So.)
|2
|0
|0-1
|2-2
|2
|Ashley Rusthoven (#50, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0-4
|2