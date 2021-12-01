 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt East 54, Winfield 47
1234Final
Winfield166121347
Fort Zumwalt East518181354
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Winfield1-20-0143/48147/49
Fort Zumwalt East2-00-0115/3852/17
WinfieldPtsFG3FGFTFL
Renzlee Davidson (#4, 5-4, G, So.)17605-105
Kailey Gillespie (#2, 5-10, F, Jr.)13503-42
Elena Parr (#23, 5-6, F, Jr.)13510-42
Kylee Howard (#33, 5-4, G, Sr.)2100-21
Lily Boschert (#10, 5-5, G, Jr.)1001-20
Kadence Berry (#11, 5-2, G, Jr.)1001-21
Fort Zumwalt EastPtsFG3FGFTFL
Yasmine Edmonson (#21, Sr.)2310-180-13-73
Anna Paskiewicz (#20, So.)92-21-52-44
Ashley Rusthoven (#50, So.)84-500-34
Landon Vick (#40, So.)62-302-24
Hailey Morgan (#22, So.)51-70-33-63
Lexi Hagl (#3, Jr.)30-21-202
