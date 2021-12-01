Box: Fort Zumwalt East 54, Winfield 47

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Winfield
|16
|6
|12
|13
|47
|Fort Zumwalt East
|5
|18
|18
|13
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Winfield
|1-2
|0-0
|143/48
|147/49
|Fort Zumwalt East
|2-0
|0-0
|115/38
|52/17
|Winfield
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Renzlee Davidson (#4, 5-4, G, So.)
|17
|6
|0
|5-10
|5
|Kailey Gillespie (#2, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|13
|5
|0
|3-4
|2
|Elena Parr (#23, 5-6, F, Jr.)
|13
|5
|1
|0-4
|2
|Kylee Howard (#33, 5-4, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|1
|Lily Boschert (#10, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Kadence Berry (#11, 5-2, G, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Yasmine Edmonson (#21, Sr.)
|23
|10-18
|0-1
|3-7
|3
|Anna Paskiewicz (#20, So.)
|9
|2-2
|1-5
|2-4
|4
|Ashley Rusthoven (#50, So.)
|8
|4-5
|0
|0-3
|4
|Landon Vick (#40, So.)
|6
|2-3
|0
|2-2
|4
|Hailey Morgan (#22, So.)
|5
|1-7
|0-3
|3-6
|3
|Lexi Hagl (#3, Jr.)
|3
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|2
