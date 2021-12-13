Box: Fort Zumwalt East 60, Hazelwood West 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hazelwood West
|7
|9
|17
|15
|48
|Fort Zumwalt East
|12
|15
|20
|13
|60
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood West
|1-2
|0-0
|132/44
|147/49
|Fort Zumwalt East
|5-1
|0-0
|318/106
|226/75
|Hazelwood West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Yasmine Edmonson (#21, Sr.)
|27
|10-18
|0
|7-9
|1
|Hailey Morgan (#22, So.)
|11
|1-5
|1-1
|6-6
|1
|Anna Paskiewicz (#20, So.)
|9
|3-5
|1-3
|0
|4
|Ashley Rusthoven (#50, So.)
|6
|2-5
|0
|2-2
|2
|Lexi Hagl (#3, Jr.)
|3
|0-1
|0-1
|3-4
|1
|Landon Vick (#40, So.)
|2
|0-1
|0
|2-4
|3
|Carlie Albers (#24, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
|Cam Suttory (#23, Jr.)
|1
|0-1
|0-1
|1-2
|2
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.