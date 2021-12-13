 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt East 60, Hazelwood West 48
Box: Fort Zumwalt East 60, Hazelwood West 48

1234Final
Hazelwood West79171548
Fort Zumwalt East1215201360
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hazelwood West1-20-0132/44147/49
Fort Zumwalt East5-10-0318/106226/75
Hazelwood West
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Fort Zumwalt EastPtsFG3FGFTFL
Yasmine Edmonson (#21, Sr.)2710-1807-91
Hailey Morgan (#22, So.)111-51-16-61
Anna Paskiewicz (#20, So.)93-51-304
Ashley Rusthoven (#50, So.)62-502-22
Lexi Hagl (#3, Jr.)30-10-13-41
Landon Vick (#40, So.)20-102-43
Carlie Albers (#24, Jr.)1001-21
Cam Suttory (#23, Jr.)10-10-11-22
