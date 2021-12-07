 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt East 64, Holt 53
Box: Fort Zumwalt East 64, Holt 53

1234Final
Fort Zumwalt East1021171664
Holt211512553
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt East3-10-0228/57156/39
Holt1-30-0189/47179/45
Fort Zumwalt EastPtsFG3FGFTFL
Yasmine Edmonson (#21, Sr.)3112-2107-81
Hailey Morgan (#22, So.)174-62-33-60
Margaret Strebeck (#25, So.)602-400
Landon Vick (#40, So.)42-400-12
Carlie Albers (#24, Jr.)31-101-12
Lexi Hagl (#3, Jr.)30-21-301
Individual stats Have not been reported.
