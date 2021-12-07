Box: Fort Zumwalt East 64, Holt 53

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt East
|10
|21
|17
|16
|64
|Holt
|21
|15
|12
|5
|53
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt East
|3-1
|0-0
|228/57
|156/39
|Holt
|1-3
|0-0
|189/47
|179/45
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Yasmine Edmonson (#21, Sr.)
|31
|12-21
|0
|7-8
|1
|Hailey Morgan (#22, So.)
|17
|4-6
|2-3
|3-6
|0
|Margaret Strebeck (#25, So.)
|6
|0
|2-4
|0
|0
|Landon Vick (#40, So.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0-1
|2
|Carlie Albers (#24, Jr.)
|3
|1-1
|0
|1-1
|2
|Lexi Hagl (#3, Jr.)
|3
|0-2
|1-3
|0
|1
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
