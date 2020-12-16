Box: Fort Zumwalt East 68, Blue Knights 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Blue Knights
|7
|5
|13
|7
|32
|Fort Zumwalt East
|20
|22
|17
|9
|68
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Blue Knights
|0-2
|0-0
|48/24
|134/67
|Fort Zumwalt East
|4-2
|0-0
|327/164
|254/127
|Blue Knights
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Yasmine Edmonson (Jr.)
|33
|14-27
|0
|5-7
|2
|Tyliah Williams (Sr.)
|13
|2-6
|3-9
|0
|1
|Aaliayh Liddell (Sr.)
|8
|4-7
|0
|0
|1
|Cheyenne Green (Sr.)
|6
|3-8
|0
|0
|4
|Megan Albers (Sr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|2
|Lauren Williams
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|0
