Box: Fort Zumwalt East 68, Blue Knights 32
1234Final
Blue Knights7513732
Fort Zumwalt East202217968
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Blue Knights0-20-048/24134/67
Fort Zumwalt East4-20-0327/164254/127
Blue Knights
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Fort Zumwalt EastPtsFG3FGFTFL
Yasmine Edmonson (Jr.)3314-2705-72
Tyliah Williams (Sr.)132-63-901
Aaliayh Liddell (Sr.)84-7001
Cheyenne Green (Sr.)63-8004
Megan Albers (Sr.)51-11-202
Lauren Williams301-200
