|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|8
|9
|8
|9
|34
|Fort Zumwalt East
|17
|15
|21
|16
|69
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|4-21
|0-10
|784/31
|1352/54
|Fort Zumwalt East
|17-7
|8-2
|1177/47
|944/38
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Bella Westbrook (#5, 5-6, Fr.)
|25
|6-11
|3-13
|4-5
|1
|Katie Porter (#15, 5-11, So.)
|10
|2-7
|2-3
|0
|0
|Lexi Hagl (#3, 5-6, Sr.)
|8
|1-1
|2-7
|0
|0
|Ashley Rusthoven (#50, 6-0, Jr.)
|8
|4-6
|0
|0
|3
|Landon Vick (#21, 5-10, Jr.)
|8
|4-7
|0
|0
|1
|Hailey Morgan (#22, 5-4, Jr.)
|7
|3-8
|0-2
|1-6
|1
|Margaret Strebeck (#25, 5-8, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-4
|0
|0