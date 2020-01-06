Box: Fort Zumwalt East 62, Rosati-Kain 39
Box: Fort Zumwalt East 62, Rosati-Kain 39

12345678Final
Rosati-Kain811614000039
Fort Zumwalt East1816190000962
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Rosati-Kain1-71-1318/40416/52
Fort Zumwalt East6-30-0453/57391/49
Rosati-KainPtsFG3FGFTFL
Katie O'Connell (#54, F, Jr.)101-131-25-80
Damirah King (#34, F, Jr.)83-60-22-45
Jaynie Chatman (#30, G, So.)61-704-51
Brooke Elston (#50, F, Fr.)52-801-42
Zaire Payton (#42, F, Jr.)41-202-22
Mya Bethany (#10, G, Jr.)41-100-32-40
Gabie Dawson (#24, G, Jr.)21-10-101
Rosati-Kain
Individual stats Have not been reported.
