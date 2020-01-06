Box: Fort Zumwalt East 62, Rosati-Kain 39

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|Final
|Rosati-Kain
|8
|11
|6
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|39
|Fort Zumwalt East
|18
|16
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Rosati-Kain
|1-7
|1-1
|318/40
|416/52
|Fort Zumwalt East
|6-3
|0-0
|453/57
|391/49
|Rosati-Kain
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Katie O'Connell (#54, F, Jr.)
|10
|1-13
|1-2
|5-8
|0
|Damirah King (#34, F, Jr.)
|8
|3-6
|0-2
|2-4
|5
|Jaynie Chatman (#30, G, So.)
|6
|1-7
|0
|4-5
|1
|Brooke Elston (#50, F, Fr.)
|5
|2-8
|0
|1-4
|2
|Zaire Payton (#42, F, Jr.)
|4
|1-2
|0
|2-2
|2
|Mya Bethany (#10, G, Jr.)
|4
|1-10
|0-3
|2-4
|0
|Gabie Dawson (#24, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|1
|Rosati-Kain
|Individual stats Have not been reported.