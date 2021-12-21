 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt North 30, Mehlville 27
1234Final
Mehlville866727
Fort Zumwalt North3145830
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mehlville3-40-1259/37270/39
Fort Zumwalt North3-31-0186/27188/27
MehlvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Allison Mohrhard (#4, 5-9, F, Sr.)115-501-10
Almedina Mrguda (#24, 6-3, C, Sr.)83-1002-33
Gabby Moen (#34, 5-5, G, Jr.)61-51-31-22
Peyton Beczkala (#12, 5-5, G, Sr.)20-502-21
Mehlville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
