Box: Fort Zumwalt North 30, Mehlville 27

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mehlville
|8
|6
|6
|7
|27
|Fort Zumwalt North
|3
|14
|5
|8
|30
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mehlville
|3-4
|0-1
|259/37
|270/39
|Fort Zumwalt North
|3-3
|1-0
|186/27
|188/27
|Mehlville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Allison Mohrhard (#4, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|11
|5-5
|0
|1-1
|0
|Almedina Mrguda (#24, 6-3, C, Sr.)
|8
|3-10
|0
|2-3
|3
|Gabby Moen (#34, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|6
|1-5
|1-3
|1-2
|2
|Peyton Beczkala (#12, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|2
|0-5
|0
|2-2
|1
|Mehlville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
