Box: Fort Zumwalt North 35, Liberty (Wentzville) 26

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|3
|0
|9
|14
|26
|Fort Zumwalt North
|3
|3
|19
|10
|35
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|3-19
|0-8
|667/30
|1060/48
|Fort Zumwalt North
|6-16
|2-6
|622/28
|794/36
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kylee Orf (#5, Sr.)
|14
|1
|1
|9-10
|3
|Emily Northcutt (#20, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Kennedi Brower (#23, Fr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|2
|Tess Roberts (#2)
|2
|1
|0
|0-3
|5
|Blair Wise (#11, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-5
|2
|Allyson Schniepp (#13, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-6
|3
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.