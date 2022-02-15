 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt North 35, Liberty (Wentzville) 26

1234Final
Liberty (Wentzville)3091426
Fort Zumwalt North33191035
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)3-190-8667/301060/48
Fort Zumwalt North6-162-6622/28794/36

Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Kylee Orf (#5, Sr.)14119-103
Emily Northcutt (#20, Jr.)42000
Kennedi Brower (#23, Fr.)2002-22
Tess Roberts (#2)2100-35
Blair Wise (#11, Jr.)2002-52
Allyson Schniepp (#13, Sr.)2002-63
Individual stats Have not been reported.
