Box: Fort Zumwalt North 42, Francis Howell North 38

1234Final
Francis Howell North51071638
Fort Zumwalt North111210942
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell North12-124-51075/451077/45
Fort Zumwalt North7-163-6664/28832/35

Francis Howell NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Hannah Ermeling (#11, Sr.)132302
Kendra Swope (#15, So.)81202
Alicia Hunn (#25, So.)6006-64
Addison Butler (#3, Fr.)51102
Evelyn Kraus (#44, So.)42002
Makenna Davis (#22)21001
Francis Howell North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
