Box: Fort Zumwalt North 45, Liberty (Wentzville) 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt North
|8
|11
|12
|14
|45
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|5
|15
|6
|12
|38
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt North
|1-0
|1-0
|45/45
|38/38
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|0-1
|0-1
|38/38
|45/45
|Fort Zumwalt North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Hailey Jolliff (Sr.)
|19
|5
|1
|6-9
|2
|Kylee Orf (Sr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-6
|4
|Blair Wise (Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|5
|Allison Schniepp (Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|1
|Emily Northcutt (Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
