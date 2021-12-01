 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt North 45, Liberty (Wentzville) 38
1234Final
Fort Zumwalt North811121445
Liberty (Wentzville)51561238
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt North1-01-045/4538/38
Liberty (Wentzville)0-10-138/3845/45
Fort Zumwalt North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Hailey Jolliff (Sr.)19516-92
Kylee Orf (Sr.)7203-64
Blair Wise (Jr.)60205
Allison Schniepp (Sr.)4200-11
Emily Northcutt (Jr.)21004
