Box: Fort Zumwalt North 50, Liberty (Wentzville) 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt North
|16
|13
|10
|11
|50
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|14
|7
|6
|5
|32
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt North
|4-19
|2-7
|697/30
|1076/47
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|6-15
|0-9
|746/32
|1026/45
|Fort Zumwalt North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Hailey Jolliff
|13
|2
|2
|3-5
|2
|Alyssa Frey
|11
|4
|0
|3-6
|4
|Blair Wise (So.)
|8
|0
|2
|2-3
|4
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.