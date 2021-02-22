 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt North 50, Liberty (Wentzville) 32
Box: Fort Zumwalt North 50, Liberty (Wentzville) 32

  • 0
1234Final
Fort Zumwalt North1613101150
Liberty (Wentzville)1476532
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt North4-192-7697/301076/47
Liberty (Wentzville)6-150-9746/321026/45
Fort Zumwalt North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Hailey Jolliff13223-52
Alyssa Frey11403-64
Blair Wise (So.)8022-34
Sports