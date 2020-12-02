Box: Fort Zumwalt North 53, Liberty (Wentzville) 20

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|8
|2
|6
|4
|20
|Fort Zumwalt North
|16
|7
|18
|12
|53
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|0-1
|0-1
|20/20
|53/53
|Fort Zumwalt North
|1-0
|1-0
|53/53
|20/20
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alyssa Frey
|10
|4
|0
|2-4
|1
|Sara Gordley (Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0-2
|3
|Blair Wise (So.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-2
|3
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
