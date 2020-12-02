 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt North 53, Liberty (Wentzville) 20
Box: Fort Zumwalt North 53, Liberty (Wentzville) 20

1234Final
Liberty (Wentzville)826420
Fort Zumwalt North167181253
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)0-10-120/2053/53
Fort Zumwalt North1-01-053/5320/20
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Alyssa Frey10402-41
Sara Gordley (Sr.)6020-23
Blair Wise (So.)4011-23
Liberty (Wentzville)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
