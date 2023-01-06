 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt North 53, Liberty (Wentzville) 23

  • 0
1234Final
Fort Zumwalt North131722153
Liberty (Wentzville)448723

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt North5-72-1459/38514/43
Liberty (Wentzville)2-100-3406/34683/57
Fort Zumwalt North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Kennedi Brower (So.)9401-43
Blair Wise (Sr.)5012-23
Mariah Mhandu (Jr.)4200-11
Isabella Pierce (Sr.)21001
Sicily Trost (So.)21000
Ainsley Kammermeyer (Fr.)1001-23
