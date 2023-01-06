Box: Fort Zumwalt North 53, Liberty (Wentzville) 23

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt North
|13
|17
|22
|1
|53
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|4
|4
|8
|7
|23
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt North
|5-7
|2-1
|459/38
|514/43
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|2-10
|0-3
|406/34
|683/57
|Fort Zumwalt North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kennedi Brower (So.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-4
|3
|Blair Wise (Sr.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|3
|Mariah Mhandu (Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|1
|Isabella Pierce (Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Sicily Trost (So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ainsley Kammermeyer (Fr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|3