 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Fort Zumwalt North 59, Liberty (Wentzville) 25

  • 0
1234Final
Liberty (Wentzville)667625
Fort Zumwalt North000059
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)0-20-161/30116/58
Fort Zumwalt North1-11-086/4365/32

People are also reading…

Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Mariah Mhandu (Jr.)7203-72
Blair Wise (Sr.)5012-31
Kennedi Brower (So.)4004-44
Annabelle Hargrove (So.)3003-51
Bella Pierce (Sr.)30103
Sophie Gamm (Fr.)2002-21
Sicily Trost (So.)1001-20
Liberty (Wentzville)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News