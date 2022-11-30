Box: Fort Zumwalt North 59, Liberty (Wentzville) 25

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|6
|6
|7
|6
|25
|Fort Zumwalt North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|0-2
|0-1
|61/30
|116/58
|Fort Zumwalt North
|1-1
|1-0
|86/43
|65/32
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Mariah Mhandu (Jr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-7
|2
|Blair Wise (Sr.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-3
|1
|Kennedi Brower (So.)
|4
|0
|0
|4-4
|4
|Annabelle Hargrove (So.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-5
|1
|Bella Pierce (Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Sophie Gamm (Fr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
|Sicily Trost (So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.