Box: Fort Zumwalt North 46, Liberty (Wentzville) 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|5
|3
|12
|8
|28
|Fort Zumwalt North
|14
|8
|13
|11
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|12-10
|1-6
|982/45
|946/43
|Fort Zumwalt North
|14-5
|5-1
|788/36
|665/30
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Mia VanPamel (#14, Sr.)
|14
|1
|4
|0-1
|2
|Kylee Orf (#22, So.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|2
|Allie Italiano (#21, So.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-4
|1
|Sara Gordley (#13, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0-2
|1
|Toni Patterson (#5, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-4
|3
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.