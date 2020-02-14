Box: Fort Zumwalt North 46, Liberty (Wentzville) 28
0 comments

Box: Fort Zumwalt North 46, Liberty (Wentzville) 28

  • 0
A sweetheart of a deal! $3/3 months
1234Final
Liberty (Wentzville)5312828
Fort Zumwalt North148131146
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)12-101-6982/45946/43
Fort Zumwalt North14-55-1788/36665/30
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Mia VanPamel (#14, Sr.)14140-12
Kylee Orf (#22, So.)6202-22
Allie Italiano (#21, So.)4102-41
Sara Gordley (#13, Jr.)3010-21
Toni Patterson (#5, Jr.)1001-43
Liberty (Wentzville)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports