Box: Fort Zumwalt South 38, Fort Zumwalt North 29
1234Final
Fort Zumwalt South10812838
Fort Zumwalt North9610429
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt South7-53-0533/44540/45
Fort Zumwalt North4-81-1349/29408/34
Fort Zumwalt SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Mariah Dallas (#33, 5-11, F, Jr.)19705-80
Alyssa Sarver (#24, 5-6, G, Sr.)5103-31
Abby Atherton (#23, 5-8, G, Sr.)42000
Bryn Pawlik (#13, 5-9, G, Jr.)42002
Calena Ingram (#1, 5-0, G, Sr.)21003
Lexi Williams-Harris (#3, 5-10, G, Jr.)21001
Lily Haire (#2, 5-6, G, Sr.)2002-23
Fort Zumwalt South
Individual stats Have not been reported.
