Box: Fort Zumwalt South 38, Fort Zumwalt North 29

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt South
|10
|8
|12
|8
|38
|Fort Zumwalt North
|9
|6
|10
|4
|29
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt South
|7-5
|3-0
|533/44
|540/45
|Fort Zumwalt North
|4-8
|1-1
|349/29
|408/34
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Mariah Dallas (#33, 5-11, F, Jr.)
|19
|7
|0
|5-8
|0
|Alyssa Sarver (#24, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-3
|1
|Abby Atherton (#23, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bryn Pawlik (#13, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Calena Ingram (#1, 5-0, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Lexi Williams-Harris (#3, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Lily Haire (#2, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|3
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
