Box: Fort Zumwalt South 46, Hickman 42
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 46, Hickman 42

1234Final
Fort Zumwalt South91513946
Hickman16138542
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt South1-20-0140/47139/46
Hickman0-30-0124/41166/55
Fort Zumwalt SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Maddie Murphy (#2, 5-11, G, Sr.)20237-90
Jenna Smith (#15, 5-9, G, So.)15414-72
Halle Benskin (#1, 5-9, F, Sr.)4102-32
Camie Humphrey (#5, 5-6, G, Sr.)4004-64
Sophie Warnecke (#20, 5-5, G, So.)21000
Mariah Dallas (#33, 5-10, F, So.)1001-20
HickmanPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ella Rogers (#12, 5-10, GK, So.)10304-42
Jocelynn Norman (#3, 5-6, G, So.)9401-31
Jayla Greer (#11, 5-6, G, Jr.)7112-22
Addie Shultz (#44, 6-0, P, So.)6202-21
Sophia Elfrink (#24, 5-9, G, Jr.)5201-25
Kalia Naylor (#13, 5-6, G, Sr.)3101-21
Ashtyn Klusmeyer (#21, 5-11, P, Fr.)21003
