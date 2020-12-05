Box: Fort Zumwalt South 46, Hickman 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt South
|9
|15
|13
|9
|46
|Hickman
|16
|13
|8
|5
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt South
|1-2
|0-0
|140/47
|139/46
|Hickman
|0-3
|0-0
|124/41
|166/55
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Maddie Murphy (#2, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|20
|2
|3
|7-9
|0
|Jenna Smith (#15, 5-9, G, So.)
|15
|4
|1
|4-7
|2
|Halle Benskin (#1, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-3
|2
|Camie Humphrey (#5, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|4
|0
|0
|4-6
|4
|Sophie Warnecke (#20, 5-5, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mariah Dallas (#33, 5-10, F, So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Hickman
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ella Rogers (#12, 5-10, GK, So.)
|10
|3
|0
|4-4
|2
|Jocelynn Norman (#3, 5-6, G, So.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-3
|1
|Jayla Greer (#11, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-2
|2
|Addie Shultz (#44, 6-0, P, So.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|1
|Sophia Elfrink (#24, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|5
|Kalia Naylor (#13, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Ashtyn Klusmeyer (#21, 5-11, P, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
