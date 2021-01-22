Box: Fort Zumwalt South 46, Liberty (Wentzville) 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt South
|9
|13
|10
|14
|46
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|11
|6
|9
|6
|32
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt South
|10-4
|6-0
|694/50
|584/42
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|5-10
|0-4
|556/40
|678/48
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt South
|9
|13
|10
|14
|46
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|11
|6
|9
|6
|32
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt South
|10-4
|6-0
|694/50
|584/42
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|5-10
|0-4
|556/40
|678/48
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.