Box: Fort Zumwalt South 46, Liberty (Wentzville) 32
1234Final
Fort Zumwalt South913101446
Liberty (Wentzville)1169632
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt South10-46-0694/50584/42
Liberty (Wentzville)5-100-4556/40678/48
Fort Zumwalt South
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Hailey Jolliff16506-104
Toni Patterson (Sr.)7301-24
Alyssa Frey5201-23
Emily Northcutt (So.)2100-23
Dori Earle (Jr.)21000
