Box: Fort Zumwalt South 47, Francis Howell North 29

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt South
|8
|16
|16
|7
|47
|Francis Howell North
|6
|7
|10
|6
|29
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt South
|2-3
|1-0
|228/46
|214/43
|Francis Howell North
|3-2
|1-1
|256/51
|175/35
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cate Hahn (#23, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-3
|3
|Jay'la Teasley (#3, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-3
|3
|Hannah Ermeling (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|2
|Becka Brissette (#14, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Emma Oetting (#4, 5-7, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Ella Pardo (#22, 5-3, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|1
|Alicia Hunn (#25, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-3
|1
