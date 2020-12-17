 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 47, Francis Howell North 29
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 47, Francis Howell North 29

1234Final
Fort Zumwalt South81616747
Francis Howell North6710629
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt South2-31-0228/46214/43
Francis Howell North3-21-1256/51175/35
Fort Zumwalt South
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Francis Howell NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Cate Hahn (#23, 5-10, G, Sr.)7203-33
Jay'la Teasley (#3, 5-5, G, Sr.)6202-33
Hannah Ermeling (#11, 5-8, G, Jr.)6111-22
Becka Brissette (#14, 5-6, G, Sr.)42004
Emma Oetting (#4, 5-7, F, Sr.)21001
Ella Pardo (#22, 5-3, G, Sr.)2100-11
Alicia Hunn (#25, 5-7, G, Fr.)2002-31
