Box: Fort Zumwalt South 48, Washington 29
1234Final
Washington10214329
Fort Zumwalt South101618448
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Washington4-52-1355/39396/44
Fort Zumwalt South4-42-0339/38370/41
Washington
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Fort Zumwalt SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Mariah Dallas (#33, 5-11, F, Jr.)19803-42
Alyssa Sarver (#24, 5-6, G, Sr.)7301-12
Calena Ingram (#1, 5-0, G, Sr.)72101
Bryn Pawlik (#13, 5-9, G, Jr.)5201-22
Lily Haire (#2, 5-6, G, Sr.)4102-22
Lexi Williams-Harris (#3, 5-10, G, Jr.)3101-21
Avelina McKinzie (5-7, G, Fr.)30100
