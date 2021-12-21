Box: Fort Zumwalt South 48, Washington 29

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Washington
|10
|2
|14
|3
|29
|Fort Zumwalt South
|10
|16
|18
|4
|48
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Washington
|4-5
|2-1
|355/39
|396/44
|Fort Zumwalt South
|4-4
|2-0
|339/38
|370/41
|Washington
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Mariah Dallas (#33, 5-11, F, Jr.)
|19
|8
|0
|3-4
|2
|Alyssa Sarver (#24, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-1
|2
|Calena Ingram (#1, 5-0, G, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Bryn Pawlik (#13, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|2
|Lily Haire (#2, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|2
|Lexi Williams-Harris (#3, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Avelina McKinzie (5-7, G, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
Tags
