Box: Fort Zumwalt South 49, St. Dominic 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt South
|17
|8
|16
|8
|49
|St. Dominic
|4
|5
|11
|12
|32
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt South
|6-5
|2-0
|495/45
|511/46
|St. Dominic
|2-7
|0-0
|328/30
|485/44
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Mariah Dallas (#33, 5-11, F, Jr.)
|16
|5
|0
|6-7
|3
|Bryn Pawlik (#13, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|15
|6
|1
|0
|2
|Alyssa Sarver (#24, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|11
|3
|1
|2-2
|1
|Avelina McKinzie (5-7, G, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Delanie Jackson (#5, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Atherton (#23, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|St. Dominic
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Anna Burcham (#2, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Mia Tabacchi (#22, 5-11, F, So.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Audrey Blaine (#4, 5-9, F, Fr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-1
|2
|Maren Hunt (#30, 6-0, C, Jr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|0
|Madison Lynch (#13, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-2
|1
|Grace Alkire (#5, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Delaney Smith (#10, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
