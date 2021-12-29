 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 49, St. Dominic 32
0 comments

Box: Fort Zumwalt South 49, St. Dominic 32

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Fort Zumwalt South17816849
St. Dominic45111232
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt South6-52-0495/45511/46
St. Dominic2-70-0328/30485/44
Fort Zumwalt SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Mariah Dallas (#33, 5-11, F, Jr.)16506-73
Bryn Pawlik (#13, 5-9, G, Jr.)156102
Alyssa Sarver (#24, 5-6, G, Sr.)11312-21
Avelina McKinzie (5-7, G, Fr.)30100
Delanie Jackson (#5, 6-0, F, Sr.)21000
Abby Atherton (#23, 5-8, G, Sr.)21002
St. DominicPtsFG3FGFTFL
Anna Burcham (#2, 5-4, G, Jr.)81200
Mia Tabacchi (#22, 5-11, F, So.)60202
Audrey Blaine (#4, 5-9, F, Fr.)5201-12
Maren Hunt (#30, 6-0, C, Jr.)4102-20
Madison Lynch (#13, 5-10, F, Fr.)4200-21
Grace Alkire (#5, 5-5, G, Jr.)3101-20
Delaney Smith (#10, 5-9, G, Sr.)21000
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News