Box: Fort Zumwalt South 52, Timberland 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Timberland
|10
|11
|5
|12
|38
|Fort Zumwalt South
|6
|17
|16
|13
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Timberland
|3-5
|0-2
|355/44
|358/45
|Fort Zumwalt South
|3-4
|1-0
|291/36
|341/43
|Timberland
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Leah Wilmsmeyer (#24, G, Jr.)
|14
|7-18
|0-5
|0-1
|2
|Alysse Lamb (#10, G, Fr.)
|13
|2-4
|2-4
|3-4
|1
|Lexi Wilmsmeyer (#22, F, Jr.)
|6
|3-10
|0
|0-1
|1
|Carlie Boehm (#21, F, So.)
|3
|0
|1-3
|0
|2
|Macie Vincent (#14, G, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0-7
|0
|3
|Timberland
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
