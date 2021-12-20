 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 52, Timberland 38
1234Final
Timberland101151238
Fort Zumwalt South617161352
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Timberland3-50-2355/44358/45
Fort Zumwalt South3-41-0291/36341/43
TimberlandPtsFG3FGFTFL
Leah Wilmsmeyer (#24, G, Jr.)147-180-50-12
Alysse Lamb (#10, G, Fr.)132-42-43-41
Lexi Wilmsmeyer (#22, F, Jr.)63-1000-11
Carlie Boehm (#21, F, So.)301-302
Macie Vincent (#14, G, So.)21-10-703
Timberland
Individual stats Have not been reported.
