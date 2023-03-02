|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Holt
|7
|12
|16
|4
|39
|Fort Zumwalt South
|9
|22
|12
|12
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Holt
|7-20
|3-7
|1053/39
|1335/49
|Fort Zumwalt South
|20-7
|8-2
|1279/47
|974/36
|Holt
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Bryn Pawlik (#13, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|21
|7
|1
|4-6
|3
|Mariah Dallas (#33, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|16
|4
|0
|8-12
|3
|Allison Gaddy (#22, 5-8, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bridget Herweck (#15, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-5
|1
|Mckenzie McCann (#5, 5-9, F, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Avelina McKinzie (5-8, G, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0