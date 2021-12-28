 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 55, Holt 44
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 55, Holt 44

1234Final
Holt129101344
Fort Zumwalt South1315171055
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Holt2-61-0340/38358/40
Fort Zumwalt South5-52-0446/50479/53
HoltPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sydney Reddin (#10, 5-10, G, Sr.)26733-81
Maddy Carroll (#2, 6-0, F, Sr.)84002
Sam Cooley (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)60202
Jayla Greer (#14, 5-7, G, Sr.)42002
Fort Zumwalt SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Mariah Dallas (#33, 5-11, F, Jr.)271203-64
Bryn Pawlik (#13, 5-9, G, Jr.)114101
Alyssa Sarver (#24, 5-6, G, Sr.)7112-21
Lily Haire (#2, 5-6, G, Sr.)6300-12
Lexi Williams-Harris (#3, 5-10, G, Jr.)2002-22
Abby Atherton (#23, 5-8, G, Sr.)21000
Watch Now: Related Video

Stars on the mat and on the court: The high school athletes of the week

