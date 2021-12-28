Box: Fort Zumwalt South 55, Holt 44

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Holt
|12
|9
|10
|13
|44
|Fort Zumwalt South
|13
|15
|17
|10
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Holt
|2-6
|1-0
|340/38
|358/40
|Fort Zumwalt South
|5-5
|2-0
|446/50
|479/53
|Holt
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sydney Reddin (#10, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|26
|7
|3
|3-8
|1
|Maddy Carroll (#2, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Sam Cooley (#12, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Jayla Greer (#14, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Mariah Dallas (#33, 5-11, F, Jr.)
|27
|12
|0
|3-6
|4
|Bryn Pawlik (#13, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Alyssa Sarver (#24, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-2
|1
|Lily Haire (#2, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-1
|2
|Lexi Williams-Harris (#3, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|2
|Abby Atherton (#23, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
