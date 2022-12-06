 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 58, Liberty (Wentzville) 17

1234Final
Liberty (Wentzville)690217
Fort Zumwalt South111920858

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)0-50-2146/29293/59
Fort Zumwalt South3-11-0192/38118/24
Liberty (Wentzville)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Fort Zumwalt SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Bryn Pawlik (#13, 5-9, G, Sr.)211001-10
Mariah Dallas (#33, 5-11, F, Sr.)17514-51
Lexi Williams-Harris (#3, 5-9, Sr.)7301-21
Avelina McKinzie (5-8, G, So.)42002
Allison Gaddy (#22, 5-8, Jr.)30102
Bridget Herweck (#15, 5-6, G, Fr.)30100
Lauren Mehrhoff (5-10, F, Jr.)3101-30
