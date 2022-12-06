Box: Fort Zumwalt South 58, Liberty (Wentzville) 17

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|6
|9
|0
|2
|17
|Fort Zumwalt South
|11
|19
|20
|8
|58
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|0-5
|0-2
|146/29
|293/59
|Fort Zumwalt South
|3-1
|1-0
|192/38
|118/24
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Bryn Pawlik (#13, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|21
|10
|0
|1-1
|0
|Mariah Dallas (#33, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|17
|5
|1
|4-5
|1
|Lexi Williams-Harris (#3, 5-9, Sr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|1
|Avelina McKinzie (5-8, G, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Allison Gaddy (#22, 5-8, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bridget Herweck (#15, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Lauren Mehrhoff (5-10, F, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-3
|0