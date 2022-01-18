Box: Fort Zumwalt South 62, Francis Howell North 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt South
|16
|16
|18
|12
|62
|Francis Howell North
|10
|9
|5
|16
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt South
|9-5
|5-0
|656/47
|628/45
|Francis Howell North
|5-8
|0-3
|561/40
|654/47
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Hannah Ermeling (#11, Sr.)
|16
|1
|3
|5-6
|4
|Alicia Hunn (#25, So.)
|12
|0
|2
|6-6
|3
|Evelyn Kraus (#44, So.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|4
|Jonica Schmidt (#14)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Faith Todd (#10, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kendra Swope (#15, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
