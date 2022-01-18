 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 62, Francis Howell North 40
Box: Fort Zumwalt South 62, Francis Howell North 40

1234Final
Fort Zumwalt South1616181262
Francis Howell North10951640
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt South9-55-0656/47628/45
Francis Howell North5-80-3561/40654/47
Fort Zumwalt South
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Francis Howell NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Hannah Ermeling (#11, Sr.)16135-64
Alicia Hunn (#25, So.)12026-63
Evelyn Kraus (#44, So.)63004
Jonica Schmidt (#14)21000
Faith Todd (#10, Sr.)21000
Kendra Swope (#15, So.)21002
