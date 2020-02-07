Box: Fort Zumwalt South 60, Liberty (Wentzville) 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|10
|11
|8
|11
|40
|Fort Zumwalt South
|11
|12
|21
|16
|60
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|11-9
|1-5
|886/44
|852/43
|Fort Zumwalt South
|11-8
|6-1
|983/49
|828/41
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Mia VanPamel (#14, Sr.)
|17
|1
|4
|3-11
|0
|Toni Patterson (#5, Jr.)
|10
|2
|0
|6-10
|1
|Melanie Giljum (#25, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|5
|Kylee Orf (#22, So.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|3
|Megan Kruse (#10, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.