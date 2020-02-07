Box: Fort Zumwalt South 60, Liberty (Wentzville) 40
0 comments

Box: Fort Zumwalt South 60, Liberty (Wentzville) 40

  • 0
Subscription sale! $3 for 3 months
1234Final
Liberty (Wentzville)101181140
Fort Zumwalt South1112211660
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)11-91-5886/44852/43
Fort Zumwalt South11-86-1983/49828/41
Liberty (Wentzville)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Mia VanPamel (#14, Sr.)17143-110
Toni Patterson (#5, Jr.)10206-101
Melanie Giljum (#25, Sr.)63005
Kylee Orf (#22, So.)4102-23
Megan Kruse (#10, Sr.)30101
Liberty (Wentzville)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports