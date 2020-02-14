Box: Fort Zumwalt South 63, Timberland 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Timberland
|17
|9
|4
|18
|48
|Fort Zumwalt South
|14
|19
|13
|17
|63
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Timberland
|6-15
|3-5
|384/18
|920/44
|Fort Zumwalt South
|12-9
|7-1
|1085/52
|924/44
|Timberland
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Maddie Murphy (#33, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|26
|7
|2
|6-6
|0
|Macy Hughes (#22, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|2
|Alanna Crumley (#23, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Tierra Daniels (#2, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-1
|2
|Mariah Dallas (#32, 5-8)
|5
|2
|0
|1-4
|2
|Jenna Smith (#15, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|3
|Payton Petty (#3, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2