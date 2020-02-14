Box: Fort Zumwalt South 63, Timberland 48
0 comments

Box: Fort Zumwalt South 63, Timberland 48

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
1234Final
Timberland17941848
Fort Zumwalt South1419131763
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Timberland6-153-5384/18920/44
Fort Zumwalt South12-97-11085/52924/44
Timberland
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Fort Zumwalt SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Maddie Murphy (#33, 6-0, F, Jr.)26726-60
Macy Hughes (#22, 5-11, F, Sr.)93102
Alanna Crumley (#23, 5-9, F, Sr.)84001
Tierra Daniels (#2, 5-6, G, Sr.)7301-12
Mariah Dallas (#32, 5-8)5201-42
Jenna Smith (#15, 5-10, G, Fr.)4102-23
Payton Petty (#3, 5-5, G, Jr.)42002
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports