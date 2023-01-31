 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Fort Zumwalt West 37, Francis Howell 25

  • 0
1234Final
Francis Howell1222925
Fort Zumwalt West1198937
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell7-113-2725/40752/42
Fort Zumwalt West14-74-2914/51748/42

People are also reading…

Francis HowellPtsFG3FGFTFL
Meghan Illingworth (#21, Sr.)8400-14
Reagan Celeste (#22, So.)51102
Riese Grier (#24, Fr.)4200-12
Rhianne Toebben (#15, So.)4102-23
Karley Bonham (#3, So.)30103
Macey Nix (#42, Jr.)1001-20
Francis Howell
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News