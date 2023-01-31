Box: Fort Zumwalt West 37, Francis Howell 25

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell
|12
|2
|2
|9
|25
|Fort Zumwalt West
|11
|9
|8
|9
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell
|7-11
|3-2
|725/40
|752/42
|Fort Zumwalt West
|14-7
|4-2
|914/51
|748/42
|Francis Howell
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Meghan Illingworth (#21, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0-1
|4
|Reagan Celeste (#22, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Riese Grier (#24, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|2
|Rhianne Toebben (#15, So.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|3
|Karley Bonham (#3, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Macey Nix (#42, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Francis Howell
|Individual stats Have not been reported.