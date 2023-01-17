 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt West 42, Francis Howell 33

  • 0
1234Final
Fort Zumwalt West75121842
Francis Howell12410733
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt West11-51-1717/45567/35
Francis Howell5-82-1540/34517/32

Fort Zumwalt West
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Francis HowellPtsFG3FGFTFL
Reagan Celeste (#22, So.)10213-43
Riese Grier (#24, Fr.)7301-24
Meghan Illingworth (#21, Sr.)63003
Rhianne Toebben (#15, So.)5103-53
Bryn Cohen (#12, Jr.)30100
Macey Nix (#42, Jr.)2100-20
