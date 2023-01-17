Box: Fort Zumwalt West 42, Francis Howell 33

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt West
|7
|5
|12
|18
|42
|Francis Howell
|12
|4
|10
|7
|33
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt West
|11-5
|1-1
|717/45
|567/35
|Francis Howell
|5-8
|2-1
|540/34
|517/32
People are also reading…
|Fort Zumwalt West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Reagan Celeste (#22, So.)
|10
|2
|1
|3-4
|3
|Riese Grier (#24, Fr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|4
|Meghan Illingworth (#21, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Rhianne Toebben (#15, So.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-5
|3
|Bryn Cohen (#12, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Macey Nix (#42, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|0